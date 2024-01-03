Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Insider Purchases £11,052.80 in Stock

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,052.80 ($14,074.62).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

LON BBH opened at GBX 155.40 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.79. Bellevue Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £849.49 million and a PE ratio of 971.25.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

