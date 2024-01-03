Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Insider Purchases £11,052.80 in Stock

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,052.80 ($14,074.62).
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance
LON BBH opened at GBX 155.40 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.79. Bellevue Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £849.49 million and a PE ratio of 971.25.
About Bellevue Healthcare
