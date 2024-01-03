Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $452,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

