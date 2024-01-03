Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.