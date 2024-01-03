Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 345.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

IAK opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.