Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VGT opened at $471.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $487.84.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.