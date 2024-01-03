Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,266 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.