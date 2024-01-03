Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,800 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIO were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in NIO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in NIO by 6.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIO by 8.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

