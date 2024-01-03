Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.