Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $455.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

