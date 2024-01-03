Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Shell were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

