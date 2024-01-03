Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.