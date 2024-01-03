AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

AXS Cannabis ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Get AXS Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Cannabis ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in AXS Cannabis ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.