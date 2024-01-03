Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AWX opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.79.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.