Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Audacy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,429,500 shares.

Audacy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Audacy by 1,320.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Audacy by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95,486 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Audacy by 125.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 374,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208,036 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Audacy by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114,052 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

