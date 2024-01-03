ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATCO

ATCO Price Performance

ATCO Cuts Dividend

ACLLF stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.