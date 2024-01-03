Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Astra Space by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Astra Space by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astra Space by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

