Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,050 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.93.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.26 and its 200 day moving average is $376.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

