Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.97 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,270 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Aramark worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

