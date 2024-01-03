Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.5 %

AWH opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.29. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

