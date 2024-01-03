Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Artesian Resources stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $419.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

