Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

