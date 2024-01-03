Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.