ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance
Shares of AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 34.97 and a fifty-two week high of 37.65.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
