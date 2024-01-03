ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

Shares of AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 34.97 and a fifty-two week high of 37.65.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

