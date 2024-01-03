Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBKL opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $2.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 75.11%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

