Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

