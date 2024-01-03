Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLX. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000.

ACLX opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.