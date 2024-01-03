Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.69.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aquestive Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aquestive Therapeutics
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.