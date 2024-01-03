AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 673,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.12. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -124.42 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $33,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $17,253,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $16,069,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

