Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Down 22.4%

Shares of Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) traded down 22.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.43. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Appen Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Featured Stories

