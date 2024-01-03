Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $738,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 56.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,620.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

