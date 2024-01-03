ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

