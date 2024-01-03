Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $400.30

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.30.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of COO opened at $373.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.71 and a 200-day moving average of $354.32. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $303.74 and a one year high of $399.62. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cooper Companies’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

