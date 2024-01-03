Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TC Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -655.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,566.67%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.