Analysts Set Expectations for Sphere 3D Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sphere 3D in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sphere 3D’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

