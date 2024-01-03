Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $51.30 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

