Analysts Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $70.17

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENOV opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. Enovis has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.