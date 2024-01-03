Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $74.44

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

