American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

