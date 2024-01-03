American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 95.82% and a net margin of 39.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Further Reading

