American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.