American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

