American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 67,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

