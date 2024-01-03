Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

