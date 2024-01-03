Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AMAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 178,404 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $806.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
