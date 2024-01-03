Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares trading hands.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total value of C$405,073.65. In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$405,073.65. Also, Director Réal Plourde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.49, for a total transaction of C$2,979,400.00. Insiders have sold 145,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,626 in the last 90 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

