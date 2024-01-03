Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $8.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.45 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

