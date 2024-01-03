Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alector alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Trading Up 0.1 %

ALEC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.78. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alector

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.