Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares traded.
Alacer Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16.
Alacer Gold Company Profile
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
