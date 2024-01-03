Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 47,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Affirm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Affirm has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.