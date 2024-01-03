Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.05. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Affimed by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

